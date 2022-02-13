WIIN initiative to upskill over 4,000 women

Over 4,000 women have been earmarked to receive training through the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme, executed by the Human Services Ministry this year.

The training is part of government’s commitment to upskill the country’s human resource, to bridge the demands of a growing economy.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud.

In budget 2022, a sum of $173 million was allocated to continue and expand courses offered under the WIIN programme which is the brainchild of Human Services Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud. WIIN provides women with the tools for financial stability and empowerment.

Minister Persaud said training offered through WIIN will enable women to meet the demands of a growing economy, while bridging the gaps of gender equality.

“It is envisaged that we will expand our training to cater for over 4,000 women to be trained in 2022. It is not only about training, and it was not only about looking at training in an abstract context, it is ensuring that whatever was delivered through training, it was relevant to niche markets and the demands out there.”

The ministry launched the initiative in Baramita, Region One, affording over 150 women first time access to training in a plethora of areas tailored to equip them with the tools for employment. In addition to women of Baramita, some 1,000 women from rural communities were trained.

Participants of WIIN

Overall, 2,170 women were upskilled in diverse, technical, vocational and information communication technology (ICT) programmes in every region.

“The movement of this training is towards increasing women in the labour force. We speak of the gender divide; we speak of the digital divide and we speak about gender inequality. With this kind of training, moving women to a state of financial independence, we are looking at narrowing those divides,” said Minister Persaud

WIIN is easily accessible to women of varying backgrounds with no eligibility criteria attached. Courses offered are free and accredited from renowned learning institutions.

Persons interested in benefitting from the ministry’s training programme can do so by signing up on the ministry’s website. Courses are accessed online or in person.