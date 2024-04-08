WIIN programme to expand to benefit 1,000 men

Approximately 1,000 men are slated to benefit from the highly anticipated expansion of the Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) training programme.

The initiative is set to be unveiled during a sexual assault awareness campaign to be held this month.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud

“It will be the time when we launch our special WIIN component targeting men. Opening the programme of WIIN fully to 1,000 men,” Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud told the Department of Public Information (DPI) Friday last.

“I have been in discussion with people and they said let’s give it a little different name because men might not come to WIIN…But what they are having access to is every opportunity that women would have had access to through the WIIN programme,” Dr Persaud underscored.

This intervention aligns with the government’s vision of promoting gender equality.

Since the WIIN application portal opened, over 6,000 citizens have applied within a week and a half, reflecting significant interest and demand.

Young apprentices hard at work

Responding to this surge in interest, the ministry has expanded WIIN’s course offerings and skills training.

Courses available through the Coursera platform have increased from eight to 20, providing participants with a broader range of options.

The expansion also allows for more online slots, enabling self-paced study and access to certificates from global universities.

Additionally, the ministry remains committed to maintaining its hybrid model offering access to traditional courses including child care, care for the elderly, garment construction, Microsoft Office Suite, and home management.

In addition, new courses have been introduced, covering a wide range of skills including design decor and events management, plumbing, cell phone repairs, carpentry, masonry, and electrical installation.

It is important to note that the WIIN programme is open to all citizens, free of charge and has no educational or academic requirements.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

