‘Wish Upon a Star’ initiative launched

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Sunday launched its annual ‘Wish Upon a Star’ initiative at the Georgetown Cricket Club.

The Christmas programme has been ongoing for more than three years, catering specifically to children with special needs and those in difficult circumstances.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) at the launch, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud said while the initiative is tailored to children with special needs, others have also benefitted in the past.

Children from across the country have the opportunity to write to the ministry to make their requests.

“Children without special needs would write in, while we may not be able to give them exactly what they want, we at least ensure that they have a present, because as you know during that time, it’s a very joyous time and we want to make sure that we reach out to all children,” Minister Persaud highlighted.

A child receives her gift

Minister Persaud said the programme has also allowed her ministry to offer special support to children, and in some cases, tablets were also given out.

She noted, “We ensure that we stay true to the request and it’s done personally. Many times, I would go to present, and the team from the ministry would accompany me or go themselves.”

The ministry would also collaborate with persons and organisations to have them on board with this exciting initiative.

As the Christmas season approaches, the Wish Upon a Star initiative will certainly put a smile on the faces of the nation’s children.

