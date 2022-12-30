Wismar Youth Empowerment Workshop, basketball tournament opened by Minister Todd

– gov’t will continue to invest in the youth population

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, opened the Wismar Youth Empowerment Workshop and Basketball Tournament in Silvercity, Linden, Region 10, which catered to youth between the ages of 12 and 17.

In his remarks, Minister Todd highlighted that the Government of Guyana will continue to invest in the development of the youth population of Guyana as they are the future leaders of the country.

Minister Todd also implored the young participants to take the opportunity to form bonds of friendship and to build relations for their own development and the advancement of their communities.

During the Youth Empowerment Workshop, representatives of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security held discussions with the 60 youth participants on areas including healthy choices, minds and relationships, teamwork, and friendship.

The workshop was followed by a basketball tournament which was well received by the participants.

At the conclusion of the event, the participants were presented with certificates of participation and portable electronic devices to aid in advancing their studies and educational journey at the secondary school level.

The event forms part of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s “One Guyana Initiative” with emphasis on youth development at the level of the community. It was hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and supported by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

