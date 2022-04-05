Women dominate oil and gas course offered through GOAL

Chandranie Sukhdeo, who hails from Port Mourant, Corentyne, is among the women undergoing the first oil and gas course, being offered by 3T EnerMech, through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme.

Speaking with DPI on Tuesday, Sukhdeo said she is excited to have made it to the practical phase of the course, as she anticipates the beginning of her journey on the oil rig.

Chandranie Sukhdeo, GOAL recipient

“I was there scrolling through [social media] like a normal kid one day and the advertisement popped up. I asked why not give it a try? I love being in the field, the hard work, getting the hands dirty, and here am I today. I want to make females in general to not be afraid, give it a try,” the budding oil and gas specialist stated.

The young woman said she is prepared to deliver during the five weeks of practical training, and has already prepared her mind to face the challenges that may come along her path.

“I might be tiny but trust me, the power is here. Being a part of oil and gas is something I have never dreamt of, and I am here today, and I really want to make Guyana a proud image to the Caribbean and elsewhere,” she added.

Another scholar, Latoya Cudjoe has always wanted to work in the oil and gas industry. While there have been some challenges, she is thankful for her new experience and a change to expand her horizon.

“I decided to take the opportunity and applied and I got positive feedback, so I said you know what, let me go for this opportunity. My mom always tells me that I like challenges and I like to take up things with a positive mindset, so I went for it, and I am so happy that I am part of the team right now,” Cudjoe told DPI.

She commended the effort of the government and her lecturers, noting that the instructors have done their best, implementing every possible method to ensure all students meet one level of understanding.

“At first, I thought this would have been a position that is only suited for a man, but we have lots of females on this team. We have the females doing just as hard work as the guys. We are lifting all of the hard stuff just as much as the guys, and believe me, these things are heavy. I feel like I am at the gym working out, so after this course, I will be fit, as well, not only be a rigger, but a fit rigger,” Cudjoe shared.

Upon successful completion of the course, participants will be able to attain a level one qualification from the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB).

Also, they will be able to effectively operate and address challenges within the industry, and develop further competencies in the workplace.

The blended technical training programme comprises three phases; the pre-learning assessment and the safe passport, which are done online and the technical pathway which is the practical journey, is being done at the 3T EnerMech Headquarters, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.

Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag, M.P, has since expressed her satisfaction with the standard of education being offered to the scholars.