Work to commence immediately on cash grant distribution

The distribution of the $100,000 one-off cash grant to every person 18 years and above will commence immediately.

Some media outlets have falsely reported that the distribution of the cash grant announced on Wednesday by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will begin in January of 2025.

However, the President said that to be eligible, persons must turn 18 years old on or before January 1, 2024.

In his televised announcement from State House, the President explained that this measure is intended to minimise potential delays and administrative challenges that could have arisen from distributing the previously announced $200,000 cash grant to each household.

This adjustment follows the government’s decision to act on feedback it has received regarding the initial announcement on Thursday October 10, 2024.

The head of state said that this measure is in keeping with the government’s commitment to ensuring there are greater benefits for the Guyanese public. He said it also ensures the maintenance of a transparent and accountable system in the distribution of public funds.

Moreover, the cash grant is intended to bring some relief to the thousands of Guyanese coping with the prevailing Cost-of-Living which is a global phenomenon.

Since assuming office, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has been driven by a commitment to putting the welfare of Guyanese first.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

