Works on Lamaha corridor moving apace

Phase one of the transformation of the Lamaha corridor is moving apace, much to the satisfaction of Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill.

The area which was once filled with debris and covered in bushes is now unrecognisable and easy on the eyes.

The project began two weeks ago and is the brainchild of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. Minister Edghill, during a site visit on Friday, said the project will be completed within the next two weeks.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting one of the lights installed

“The work that you see taking place right now is preparation for the laying of asphaltic concrete… so by Sunday afternoon, we would be well advanced in getting this completed. I guess by Valentine’s day all Guyanese would be able to start using this thoroughfare for the safety of vehicles when they come to park,” Minister Edghill said.

“On both sides we are putting in what we call the crash bars, so that even if they accelerate too much, they would not run into the trench. There will be crash bar on both sides and that is work that will commence in the new week once the asphaltic concrete is done,” he further added.

Ongoing works on the Lamaha Corridor

The area will be outfitted with about 60 lights for which the stands have already been built and benches, all of which will be donated by the private sector.

Minister Edghill said work is also advancing in the area that has been earmarked for the food court and art gallery. He said that section that runs from Parade to Main Street should be completed within the next six weeks.

Ongoing works on the Lamaha Corridor