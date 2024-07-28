Works ongoing simultaneously to meet Cemetery Road project deadline

Four sections of the $475 million Cemetery Road project are being undertaken simultaneously to meet the two-week deadline, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill has disclosed.

During a recent site inspection, the minister explained that the second bridge which is being constructed between Cemetery Road and Princess Street is expected to be cast by Wednesday.

At Sussex Street, culverts are being installed to widen the road for four lanes of traffic.

These works are being executed by one of the sub-contractors who was recently appointed to the project.

Ongoing construction of the second bridge being constructed between Cemetery Road and Princess Street Ongoing works on the Cemetery Road project Ongoing works on the Cemetery Road project Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspects ongoing works on Cemetery Road

Paving works between Sussex Street and Middle Road are being undertaken by the main contractor, Avinash Contracting Services.

Minister Edghill highlighted the need for the contractor to remove moisture from the loam and crusher run that had been left for weeks, so the sub-base can be compacted to begin paving.

He stated that while Avinash Contracting has worked from night into morning, it is unsatisfactory that work ceased in the afternoon, noting that the ministry has encouraged contractors to hire additional staff to maintain progress.

“The contractor needs to show goodwill that he can get that task done. If he cannot show that he can get the task done, we will have to put an additional sub-contractor to execute those jobs and pay them from his contract sum. That is the approach we are taking,” Minister Edghill affirmed.

Additionally, from Laing Avenue to Mandela Avenue, another sub-contractor is cleaning the mud and materials off of the shoulders.

Upon completion, paving will commence from the Police Outpost to Laing Avenue with an expected completion by Tuesday.

To ensure the project stays on schedule, the ministry has assigned a senior engineer to support the current project engineer.

Minister Edghill noted that the construction pace and activities are being closely monitored to prevent any delays.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

