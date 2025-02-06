Works progressing on Karasabai, Tuschen and Waramuri Secondary Schools

Works are progressing on the modern Waramuri, Tuschen and Karasabai Secondary Schools in Regions One, Three and Nine respectively.

These learning institutions will benefit approximately 1,650 learners altogether.

The projects are part of the Ministry of Education’s aggressive drive to construct secondary schools in areas that were historically neglected. It will ensure every child has access to secondary schools.

The new Waramuri Secondary School is at an advanced stage

Waramuri Secondary School

The $326 million secondary institution in Region One will accommodate up to 350 students from Waramuri and surrounding communities for the first time.

This substantial investment will eliminate the need for learners to travel to Santa Rosa away from their families to access quality education.

When completed, learners will enjoy state-of-the-art classrooms, Science laboratories, a library, and sports facilities catering to their social needs.

Waramuri Secondary is one of five schools being constructed by the government in Region One. Other schools are being built at North West, Kwebanna, Matthews Ridge and Hosororo.

The $864.7 million school at Tuschen, Region Three The $864.7 million school at Tuschen, Region Three

Tuschen Secondary School

The $864.7 million school in Region Three will accommodate more than 800 learners from Tuschen and surrounding areas.

The one-flat facility with several allied buildings will feature 24 classrooms, laboratories, a TVET centre, a canteen, a multi-purpose hall and cafeteria, sanitary block, fire prevention mechanisms and an outdoor recreational facility.

The $1.7 billion secondary school in Karasabai will accommodate approximately 500 students

Karasabai Secondary School

The $1.7 billion secondary school in Karasabai will accommodate approximately 500 students. The school will be equipped with a dormitory.

This facility features a main teaching block and allied lecturing facilities, a modern Science laboratory for Physics, Chemistry and Biology, technical and vocational education and training centres, a combined home economics and cafeteria area, teachers’ quarters, and an outdoor sitting forecourt.

The construction of these schools is part of a broader initiative by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration to enhance educational infrastructure and support the academic aspirations of the nation’s children.

