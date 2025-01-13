Works significantly advanced on stadiums across Guyana

─ MacKenzie Stadium most advanced among the five

The MacKenzie Stadium which is under construction in Region Ten is the most advanced of the five being built by the government through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, provided an update of the stadiums during his year-end press conference at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, on Saturday.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr speaks at the recent press conference

Minister Ramson said the construction of the MacKenzie stadium is progressing smoothly, with most of the major works already completed.

He said the ministry is working closely with contractors to finish the remaining tasks.

“The stands are going to be completed shortly within the next two months or so. The bucket seats are going to be installed by May because we have to wait until they come into the country,” the minister said.

He explained that while the installation process itself will not take much time, there might however be minor delays due to shipments arriving on time.

Contracts for the stadium’s fence, parking lot, and the site screen, have already been awarded.

Bayrock Synthetic Track

The Bayrock Synthetic Track in Region Ten is another major project underway in Linden.

The installation of the track has been completed, but minor works need to be completed before the project is finalized.

“What we have to do is to get the football field in good condition and we are going out for tender,” he added.

Minister Ramson further explained that both stands are going to be completed within the next few months.

“There is a spectator stand that is being built and that should be completed within the next two months. The installation of the bucket seats is about a similar timeline,” he disclosed.

The minister further stated that construction of the parking lot is currently underway and is anticipated to be completed within the next month.

The fence is expected to take approximately three months to complete.

The players’ pavilion contract is expected to be awarded shortly.

New Amsterdam Synthetic Track

In Region Six, work is also ongoing on the New Amsterdam Synthetic Track.

“What has to be done there is the fencing. We have already awarded that contract…We are also going to purchase a new stand and install it,” Minister Ramson noted.

The consultant for the installation of the synthetic track will be visiting Guyana during the month of January for the process to begin.

Palmyra Stadium

Turning his attention to the Palmyra Stadium, Minister Ramson acknowledged that there have been shipping delays affecting the delivery of various materials.

Despite these challenges, he reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to completing the sports facility.

Anna Regina Stadium

The Anna Regina Stadium in Region Two is also nearing completion.

Minister Ramson revealed that the initial contractors for the players’ pavilion were terminated due to delays.

Work progressing on the Anna Regina Stadium in Region Two

However, a new contractor has since been awarded to complete the construction of a revetment and establishing proper drainage and irrigation systems.

These projects are expected to be completed within three to four months, said the minister.

The ministry remains optimistic that the stadium at Anna Regina will be completed by mid-2025.

