The Government of Guyana, in keeping with its stated commitment to create a modern platform for arbitration as an effective method of settling commercial and other disputes in Guyana, launches its program of building capacity by training and education. In this regard, the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs, in collaboration with IMPACT Justice and the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Caribbean Branch, Young Members Group, will be offering a workshop on ‘Drafting Arbitration Clauses: Practical Workshop’, on the 5th and 7th April, 2022, via the Zoom platform. This Workshop is open to young Attorneys-at-Law and other interested persons forty years and under.

The objective of the workshop is to highlight the relevance of including arbitration clauses in contracts and to provide an introduction to the drafting of enforceable arbitration clauses. The workshop is free and sessions will be conducted by Ms. Shan Greer, FCIArb assisted by Ms. Kimberley Williams, MCIArb. Attendees who participate would have the opportunity to receive certification.

Notification of this workshop was sent to the Guyana Bar Association, the Berbice Bar Association and the Private Sector Commission, inviting interested persons within those organisations to participate.

Other interested persons are hereby invited to participate.

The Registration Form to be used by persons interested in participating can be found on the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs website– mola.gov.gy. The closing date for registration is the 31st March, 2022.

Registrants will be provided with the Zoom Link upon registration.

This is but the first of many such initiatives designed to train, educate and certify persons interested in arbitration.