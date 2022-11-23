World Bank disbarred Consultant hired under APNU/AFC – Contract was terminated in September 2020 by PPP/C

The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Natural Resources wishes to state that the services of Mr. Carlos Barberán Diez, an individual consultant was terminated by the current government on September 13, 2020, in connection with a corrupt practice as part of the Petroleum Governance and Management Project in Guyana.

The Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project which was launched in 2019 was created to support the enhancement of legal and institutional frameworks and the strengthening of the capacity of key institutions to manage the oil and gas sector in Guyana. Mr. Carlos Barberán Diez was awarded the contract to provide consultancy services under the portfolio of “Natural Gas Negotiations Specialist” on January 31, 2020.

The consultancy came into effect on February 3, 2020, and the objectives of this assignment were to provide advisory services and technical support towards the establishment of a natural gas negotiations function within the then-defunct Department of Energy under the Ministry of the Presidency

However, owing to Mr. Diez’s conflicts of interest and solicitation, his contract was terminated on September 13, 2020, by the current Government of Guyana in accordance with Clause

19.1.1 (e) of the General Conditions of the granted contract. As a result, the World Bank Group announced a three-year debarment with conditional release, which results in Mr. Diez’s ineligibility to engage in World Bank Group-financed projects and activities beginning November 16, 2022.

The Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Natural Resources remain committed to the sustainable, transparent, and accountable management of Guyana’s petroleum resources in compliance with international standards and best practices.

