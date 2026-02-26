World Bank: Guyana to drive majority of Caribbean growth in 2026–2027

Guyana is projected to remain the Caribbean’s fastest‑growing economy over the medium term, with its booming oil‑driven expansion lifting regional growth well above what other countries in the region are expected to achieve.

According to the January 2026 Global Economic Prospects Report released by the World Bank Group, the Caribbean sub‑region is expected to expand by 5.2 per cent in 2026 and 6.6 per cent in 2027. These regional averages are driven largely by Guyana’s sustained expansion in oil production and broader economic activity.

Guyana’s changing shoreline (file photo)

Without Guyana, growth across the rest of the Caribbean declines significantly to approximately 2.9 per cent in 2026 and 3.7 per cent in 2027, highlighting the scale of Guyana’s contribution to regional performance.

Individually, Guyana’s economy is projected to grow by 19.6 per cent in 2026 and 21.9 per cent in 2027.

This sustained expansion is not incidental but reflects deliberate and prudent fiscal management by the government, including strategic investments in infrastructure and policies aimed at strengthening both the oil and non‑oil sectors. These international projections are broadly aligned with the outlook presented in the 2026 National Budget.

Data showcasing Guyana’s economic projection over the years

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, had highlighted a 19.3 per cent overall GDP growth in 2025 and projected a further 16.2 per cent growth in 2026, driven by a 17.9 per cent increase in oil production.

The non‑oil economy is expected to grow by 10.8 per cent, fuelled by construction (25.4 per cent), manufacturing (12.9 per cent), and agriculture (7.6 per cent).