World-class healthcare to become more accessible
“Outside of these 12 hospitals, we’re talking about the building out of an ecosystem to support world-class healthcare, including rehab centres, more support for people living with dialysis, the building out of community labs for primary healthcare,” President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said at the launch of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s manifesto on Monday at the Pegasus Hotel and Corporate Centre in Kingston, Georgetown.
To ensure every Guyanese has increased access to world-class health services over the next five years, the government will:
- Modernise health infrastructure
- Recruit and train more health professionals
- Ensure sufficient and timely availability of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals
- Deploy digital health
- Deploy a fully integrated Emergency Medical Services (EMS) system
- Bolster preventative health programmes
- Increase advanced tertiary care
- Introduce targeted care for women and children
- Provide prosthetic limbs
- Strengthen partnerships with private healthcare providers
Over the years, the government expanded health infrastructure by commencing the construction of 12 new hospitals and 25 new health centres, establishing a new Pathology Lab, upgrading 400 health facilities, and constructing five new regional drug distribution centres.