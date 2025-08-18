World-class healthcare to become more accessible

“Outside of these 12 hospitals, we’re talking about the building out of an ecosystem to support world-class healthcare, including rehab centres, more support for people living with dialysis, the building out of community labs for primary healthcare,” President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said at the launch of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s manifesto on Monday at the Pegasus Hotel and Corporate Centre in Kingston, Georgetown.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at the launch of the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) Manifesto on Monday

To ensure every Guyanese has increased access to world-class health services over the next five years, the government will:

Modernise health infrastructure

Recruit and train more health professionals

Ensure sufficient and timely availability of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals

Deploy digital health

Deploy a fully integrated Emergency Medical Services (EMS) system

Bolster preventative health programmes

Increase advanced tertiary care

Introduce targeted care for women and children

Provide prosthetic limbs

Strengthen partnerships with private healthcare providers

Over the years, the government expanded health infrastructure by commencing the construction of 12 new hospitals and 25 new health centres, establishing a new Pathology Lab, upgrading 400 health facilities, and constructing five new regional drug distribution centres.