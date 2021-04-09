Yakusari youths to learn basic literacy and numeracy

-to reduce delinquency in the community

Some 16 youths from Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice will be afforded the opportunity to learn basic literacy and numeracy.

During a community meeting in the village on Wednesday, Commanding Officer of the Guyana National Cadet Corps, Major Christine Bradford-Porter said this would start the attitudinal reformation of several youth who are engaging in antisocial behaviours.

From left to right: Commanding Officer of the Guyana National Cadet Corps, Major Christine Bradford-Porter, Region Six Vice Chair, Mr. Zamal Hussein and Assistant Director of Youth, Mr. Suresh Singh

“We are going to encourage them to come out to do their practical, but as well as to learn the basic literacy and numeracy skills. So, the basic Math, the basic English… On one hand we are helping you to earn and on the other hand, we are helping you to learn more,” she said.

The youth would be identified by persons in the community.

Major Bradford-Porter also encouraged Black Bush Polder residents to explore other ventures and not to limit themselves to agriculture.

Wednesday’s outreach was a follow-up exercise to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s outreach to the community on April 1. During that meeting, a resident had asked the Head of State for assistance to address delinquency among youths.

President Ali had tasked Guyana Defence Force Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess to collaborate with the regional Police Commander to ensure that the youth were engaged in constructive pursuits.

At Yakusari Primary on Wednesday, Mr. Tony Nascimento suggested that the Government could establish a mechanic and welding shop, which would serve a two-fold purpose. He noted that there is need for the machines that operate in the rice fields to be serviced and repaired and there is a shortage of skilled labour.

A section of the meeting at Yakusari

“It got nuff young man in this village here a walk around, drink rum, smoke and throw down themselves all over. We glad if you can open a workshop here as there is currently nuff vehicle deh in here. If they open a workshop here to learn the young one them, something can go on.”

Region Six Vice Chairperson, Mr. Zamal Hussein said a team will train persons to utilise the ICT hub in the community, and a manager would be appointed to ensure its availability to the young people.

He also said he was grateful that President Ali fulfilled his promise to enhance the welfare of the community.

The joint team is planning another visit to the community and nearby Mibicuri to further strengthen their engagements.