Yarakita’s new well slated for year-end completion

A new well is set to be drilled in Yarakita in Region One. The well will provide clean water 40% of the community that is currently without a reliable supply.

The Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) in-house team will execute the project, which is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

During a meeting on Sunday in Yarakita, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, revealed that previous attempts to drill the well had been unsuccessful. However, following a recent assessment, the technical team identified a new site located near the community church.

Minister Croal assured residents that a rig will return to Yarakita and begin drilling after completing work on a well at Wauna. Additionally, three households along Yarakita Creek will receive water tanks due to their limited access to water.

The minister emphasised the government’s commitment to further investments and development opportunities in the Amerindian community.

Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, during remarks at Yarakita’s community meeting

Through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), Yarakita will receive $24 million this year to support priority projects.

Some $400 million has been invested in Yarakita over the past four years. The sum of $48.3 million was earmarked to upgrade internal roads in the community.

Minister Croal noted that the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs has provided $98.1 million to the village council.

In education, over $80 million has been spent to improve access to the community, while $43 million was allocated for the payment of pathway workers and community support officers (CSOs), an investment that has boosted disposable income for families.

Residents at the meeting in Yarakita

“Development is happening at a rapid pace. You just have to play your part,” minister Croal told residents.

The Regional Chairman responsible for the area, said that the ongoing road project would be closely monitored to meet residents’ expectations. “We will continue to serve every single resident in Yarakita in an equitable manner,” he said.

