Yarrowkabra Training Centre renamed James Singh Centre for Innovation, Training and Sustainable Forestry

The Yarrowkabra Training Centre was renamed on Friday as the James Singh Centre for Innovation, Training and Sustainable Forestry.

Established in the 1960s, the centre has trained more than 20,000 Guyanese, equipping them with skills in forestry, sustainable forest management, and environmental stewardship.

The new billboard at the James Singh Centre for Innovation, Training and Sustainable Forestry

The centre continues to play a critical role in preparing young people and forestry professionals through technical training, research support, and innovation aimed at ensuring Guyana’s forests are managed sustainably.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, attended the renaming ceremony and said the facility represents both technical excellence and national pride.

“This centre has produced generations of foresters who helped shape Guyana into one of the most forested countries in the world, with one of the lowest deforestation rates,” Minister Bharrat said.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat

He noted that it is only fitting that this facility is named after James Singh, a man who dedicated his life to the forestry sector and to public service.

Minister Bharrat noted that Singh’s guidance and leadership helped strengthen forest management systems that continue to benefit the country today.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Vanessa Benn, said the centre’s mission goes beyond skills training.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Vanessa Benn

“This institution is not only about teaching forestry techniques, but about building character, discipline and a sense of service,” Minister Benn emphasised.

She explained that every person trained here will now do so in a space that honours the legacy of James Singh and the values he stood for.

The renaming of the centre ensures that future trainees understand and appreciate the history behind Guyana’s forestry success.