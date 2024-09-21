Yasukari residents benefit from expanded health centre

In line with its commitment to expanding healthcare access, the Yakusari Health Centre in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has been expanded to accommodate the growing needs of the community.

This project was facilitated by the government through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC). The RDC’s social media page highlighted that this expansion is part of a broader initiative to enhance healthcare delivery in the Black Bush Polder community.

The project involved constructing a new section adjacent to the existing building, significantly increasing the centre’s capacity and range of services.

The interior of the newly expanded health facility

With the expansion complete, the health department is now able to broaden its outreach efforts. In addition to existing healthcare services, residents will now have access to dental care provided by a visiting dentist.

This extension will enable health professionals to better address the growing healthcare needs of the community. It will also ensure more comprehensive and accessible care for all residents.

Since 2020, health posts and centres across the country have undergone significant upgrades to cater to the increasing population. Furthermore, communities that previously lacked health facilities are now equipped with them.

The government’s commitment extends beyond infrastructure; it is also dedicated to ensuring that these facilities are adequately equipped and staffed.

In the 2024 national budget, a substantial allocation of $129.8 billion was designated to the health sector, representing the largest budgetary allocation in its history. This funding will ensure that additional health facilities receive the necessary equipment, staffing, and modern facilities to effectively serve their communities.

