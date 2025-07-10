Young Influencer Programme impacting lives with the power of advocacy

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Young Influencers Programme is shaping the lives of young men through advocacy and activism, leading to more well-rounded individuals who can then make a positive impact on society.

The programme comprises young men and women between the ages of 15 and 25 from across Guyana. Since it was launched in 2021, it has positively impacted the lives of 120 youths by having them work in tandem with the ministry to tackle social challenges.

The young influencers are not only able to meet and interact with like-minded youth from across Guyana, but they are also able to develop youth-centred community projects and participate in international youth events. They also have a presence on multiple social media platforms where they can express their views and make a difference by volunteering in the ministry’s initiatives and programmes.

Aaron St Hill, a previous member of the Young Influencer Programme

One such person is 19-year-old Aaron St Hill. He is an aspiring Attorney-at-Law with a deep passion for advocacy. He recently described the Young Influencers Programme as an incredible life-changing experience.

The young mentor, who graduated from The Bishops’ High School in 2024, believes in using his voice and skills to help others, whether through education, youth development or creating spaces for open conversation.

He said that the programme was a perfect training ground to help him sharpen his skills.

St Hill shared that he has no regrets joining the influencer programme since it sparked his interest in policy and advocacy. He said it also offers an enabling environment to nurture his aspirations in the legal profession.

Aaron St Hill at his graduation

Coupled with his prior experience as a mentor during his high school days, St Hill said he had the privilege of contributing to several initiatives during the programme.

“One of my proudest accomplishments was leading a suicide prevention and mental health awareness campaign, which aimed to break stigma and open honest conversations, especially among young people,” the youth advocate said.

St Hill also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to co-host a mental health seminar that reached young men from secondary schools and universities.

Nicholas Sagadaya engaging with students during the MAN-HUB Initiative

It was facilitated under the MAN-HUB initiative, which focuses on self-awareness, masculinity and emotional wellbeing.

This initiative is the brainchild of Nicholas Sagadaya, a science teacher at New Amsterdam Secondary School.

Sagadaya told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the work of the past cohorts of MAN-HUB, now an arm of the ministry, allowed him to tackle social challenges such as substance abuse that harm young men.

In a 2024 report done by the Inter-American Development Bank on understanding restrictive masculinity in Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, it was noted that young men feel pressured not to confront vulnerable emotions or to “figure out their problems on their own without asking others for help.”

Guest Speaker, Stephon Gabriel, engaging with students at the MAN-HUB Initiative

The report said that “performative toughness” and imposed self-sufficiency have many negative effects on the mental health of young men. If not equipped with the right tools and teachings on emotional regulation, the report found that they are prone to engage in a form of substance abuse.

The MAN-HUB initiative aims to address this issue by engaging young men in conversations on what healthy masculinity should look like.

The young influencers programme is changing the dynamics by putting the focus on young men, and that’s why St Hill is encouraging more young men to be a part of the journey and join the national conversation.