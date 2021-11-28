“Young people are important to our country”- Minister Sukhai

-presents cricket gear to teams in Region Eight

In keeping with the PPP/C Government’s philosophy that youth development will build the nation, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs on Saturday, partnered with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, to deliver a quantity of cricket bats, balls and helmets to cricket teams in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, and Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle handed over the sporting equipment to team captains who had gathered in Campbelltown, Mahdia for a major tape ball tournament,

“For us, the young people are important to our country. We know that young people are the human resource for the future. Our government has coined a very elaborate programme for young people in our manifesto, and we are one year in office, and we are proceeding to implement and execute those commitments we’ve made to the young people of our country in education and job opportunities through more investments,” Minister Sukhai said.

Government Ministers and other Officials are flocked by the team captains

The presentation was made in the presence of Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, MP, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Ryan Toolsiram, Regional Councillor, Rajkumar Singh who is also playing in the tournament, and Toshao of Campbelltown, Jillian Williams.

The Amerindian Affairs Ministry also sponsored the winning trophy.

Based on their response, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs is looking to continue supporting the sport in the region.

Government Ministers and other Officials pose with the first-place trophy

Toolsiram said from the talent he has seen during the day’s activities; national cricketers can emerge from Region Eight.

“These gear will help you enhance your skills that you have already. Hopefully, in the near future, we will see some national players coming out from this event. So, these events nurture the local talent so that we can then be portrayed on a national level. So, I would like to thank you all for being a part of this activity,” he noted.

Minister Sukhai said the tournament fosters camaraderie among people of different cultures, which is integral to nation building.

The cricket equipment donated to teams in Mahdia

Meanwhile, the Director of Sport is examining ways to assist the community to upgrade the playgrounds. He said the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will supply the community with added amenities to enhance the playfields.

“It’s quite important that we have sports in our lives, because it’s not just about competition but it’s about sharing too, as we can use sport to better relationships between communities. From the advent of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, we have started our robust ground enhancement campaign. I’m telling you this because, when I saw your ground, hopefully we can assist in making this something that you will be a little prouder about, as it relates to enhancing it, maybe with lights or maybe getting the ground rolled or maybe even helping you to move to another ground.”

The commission has been continually supporting sports in Guyana, hosting the first ever National Sport Conference back in October.