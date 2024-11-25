Youth involvement key to developing communities – Min Sukhai

Acknowledging the critical role youths play in shaping the future through leadership and innovation, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai emphasised the urgent need for youth involvement in the development of communities.

During a visit to the Amerindian village of Santa Aratack on Sunday, Minister Sukhai shared this message with local residents: “if we involve young people in the work of the community, we are shaping their mind’s to be loyal and to be nationalist – not only for the wider village but for their community.”

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai delivers remarks

Following a general inspection of ongoing community projects, Minister Sukhai addressed concerns and stressed the importance of progress while also catering to community needs.

Minister Sukhai noted that while infrastructural work is making steady progress, involving youth could significantly accelerate the momentum for future growth.

In a call to action, the minister urged residents to take proactive steps in educating, empowering, training and nurturing the youth and other key demographics within their community.

She emphasised that “there must be an aggressive approach to involving young people and women.”

The minister also encouraged young men and women to take a special interest in acquiring practical skills such as carpentry, masonry and becoming tourist operators. She further highlighted that the advantages of their location near to the coast allows for easy access to raw materials and markets for their products.

The minister also cited that the community’s internet access enables residents to advance their education by registering for any number of free Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) courses.

The government has implemented many other initiatives aimed at fostering skill development and self-improvement among young people, minister Sukhai pointed out.

Youth are encouraged to participate in projects like the Community Support Officer (CSO) programme, which involves them in critical sectors such as health, education and governance, she said. Through this particular programme, youth gain hands-on experience while contributing positively to the development of their community.

Minister Sukhai urged residents to support local contractors who are essential for sustainable development.

