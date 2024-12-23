Yurong Paru Village benefitting from major road upgrade

Yurong Paru Village in Region Nine is set to benefit from a transformative road improvement project to enhance community-based infrastructure.

The project, which began on December 3, 2024, will convert one kilometre of the village’s laterite road into a rigid concrete pavement.

The completed one lane in Yurong Paru Village in Region Nine

The Ministry of Public Works Special Projects Unit confirmed on Friday that construction is progressing, with 100 metres of one lane already completed.

The upgraded road, expected to be completed by February 2024, will significantly enhance connectivity for residents.

Construction is being carried out by 25 skilled and unskilled workers from Yurong Paru, demonstrating a commitment to local empowerment.

Ongoing road works in Yurong Paru Village, Region Nine

All tools, materials, and equipment are being provided by the ministry, with emphasis being placed on using locally sourced resources.

This development aims to improve infrastructure as well as strengthen the village’s economy by involving local labour and suppliers.

Officials from the region have praised the collaborative effort, highlighting the lasting impact it will have on the community.

The project underscores the government’s commitment to fostering development in hinterland regions, ensuring that residents of Yurong Paru benefit from improved access and economic opportunities.

Ongoing road works in Yurong Paru Village, Region Nine

An additional $800 million has been allocated to upgrade internal roads in several Amerindian villages across Region Nine, including Nappi, Shulinab, Karaudanau, and Awarewaunau.

Regional leaders have praised these projects, describing them as transformative for residents. The developments underscore the government’s dedication to fostering growth and improving accessibility in remote communities.

