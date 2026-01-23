Zero tolerance on school gangs – education minister puts safety first

Minister of Education Sonia Parag unequivocally asserts that under her leadership, there will be zero tolerance for gang-related behaviour or the infiltration of schools by groups attempting to establish cliques or gangs.

“Because you cannot develop unless you are in a safe environment,” Minister Parag told several students of the Zeeburg Secondary School in Region Three on Thursday, stressing that violence undermines both learning and teaching environments.

Minister of Education, Sonia Parag

The minister’s engagement with the students stemmed from the circulation of a disturbing video showing a young teenage student from the same learning institution being assaulted by a group of boys.

Minister Parag addressed issues of discipline, influence, and school safety, questioning acts of disrespect toward teachers and fellow students and underscoring the consequences of negative peer pressure.

She stressed that development can’t happen in unsafe places and promised to work with authorities to keep schools safe for students and teachers.