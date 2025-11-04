Zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct in Police Force – Min Walrond

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond has reaffirmed the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct. Her statement comes on the heels of allegations involving senior male officers and their female subordinates.

Addressing the issue on Monday, the minister said from the outset of her tenure, she has made it clear that a much higher standard of ethical conduct is required of senior ranks.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond

“I have had this conversation already with the Commissioner…wherever these allegations may arise, especially when it relates to subordinate female officers, it will be dealt with very, very seriously,” Minister Walrond stressed.

Referencing the Sexual Offences Act, the minister emphasised that consent cannot exist where there is a power imbalance.

“If the person who has… an alleged relationship, the consent element does not exist if you are in a position of power. That power dynamic removes the element of consent where sex is concerned,” she explained.

She added that this principle mirrors provisions concerning minors, “because of her young and tender age, the element of consent does not arise.”

Official crest of Guyana Police Force

On the subject of officers who are being investigated at the Police Training College, the Minister confirmed that those implicated have been removed from their duties pending disciplinary proceedings.

“The matter is before the Office of Professional Responsibility, and they were removed immediately after the report came to our attention,” she said.

The Home Affairs Minister acknowledged that while such instances are not the norm, they must nevertheless be addressed decisively.

“We have many young and senior female officers who serve with integrity. These instances are not the norm, and when they do arise, we will deal with them very strongly. It should not prevent our female officers from coming forward.”

Minister Walrond urged women in the force to speak up, reminding them that the administration stands ready to support and protect their rights.