$1.18 billion water treatment plant to be commissioned shortly at Onderneeming

Residents from Supenaam to Taymouth Manor along the Essequibo Coast will soon have a reliable supply of treated water as works are now completed on the new $1.18 billion water treatment plant at Onderneeming.

The treatment plant is currently in the testing phase.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal delivering remarks at the housing drive

This update was provided by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal at a housing outreach on Saturday, at the Takuba Lodge Compound in Anna Regina, Region Two.

“We will be commissioning the water treatment plant in March or April at the latest. More than half of the residents on the Essequibo Coast will get treated water [from this plant],” Minister Croal revealed.

A new treatment plant is under construction at Maria’s Lodge, which will provide treated water to residents from Charity to Queenstown. This contract was recently signed.

In addition, residents from Lima are now receiving better water quality and service around-the-clock from the rehabilitated water treatment plant. Previously, water was only available to the residents for 16 hours daily.

Minister Croal also spoke about additional interventions that will be undertaken to increase access to treated water in the region.

For instance, wells will be drilled in several communities including Bethany, St Monica, Dredge Creek and Karawab.

Onderneeming water treatment plant

The Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) in-house team will also drill wells at St John’s, Jacklow, Abraham’s Creek and St Denny’s.

Wells have been completed in Akawini, Wakapoa, Hackney, Friendship and Malborough.

A well is currently being drilled in Siriki while Wakapoa, Kabakaburi and Mainstay will also benefit from a similar project.

These efforts align with the government’s aggressive programme to provide all communities with 100 per cent access to potable water by year-end.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

