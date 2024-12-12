President inspects Onderneeming water treatment facility

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali ventured to the village of Onderneeming in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) to inspect a Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Facility that is currently under construction as the government remains committed to delivering clean and potable water to all Guyanese.

During the tour of the facility on Thursday, the President was briefed by Chief Executive Officer of GWI, Shaik Baksh.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Baksh explained that the two wells within the facility are expected to be completed within one month of each other with one slated to be finished in December and the other in January.

While there, President Ali reminded the contractor, that the facility should be completed with the highest standard. He expressed that the Government intends to commission the wells at the facility soon.

President Ali also questioned the sustainability of the facility, given recent fluctuations in power supply across the country. He was told that the facility was outfitted with a backup power system which will ensure that the flow of water will remain consistent for all that the facility will service.

President Ali being briefed by CEO of GWI, Shaik Baksh

The expertise of the President in the water sector aided in his swift observation that there were a few minor corrections that the contractor needed to make.

“I know what I am looking for. I have been in this business [for] a long time,” President Ali asserted.

The contractor further expressed appreciation for Dr Ali’s observation and assured him that all issues noted will be rectified by next January.

Chlorination Machine in the facility

The new $1.18 billion water treatment plant at Onderneeming will provide treated water to residents from Supenaam to Taymouth Manor along the Essequibo Coast.

This plant is part of the government’s plan to increase access to treated water along the coast from about 52 per cent to 90 per cent by the year 2025.

