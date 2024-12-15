More generation capacity for Essequibo as 3mw of power to be added by 2025

– President Ali reveals

The generating capacity of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) will increase significantly as 4.5 megawatts of power will be added to the grid by 2025, as part of broader efforts by the government to ensure a sustainable and resilient energy future for all.

Speaking with residents of Anna Regina on Thursday, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali recalled that upon assuming office, one of the major issues affecting residents, was that of power generation.

He explained that due to the previous administration’s lack of investments, the region’s energy infrastructure was left in a dilapidated state and could not effectively serve the population needs.

“And I said that we are going to invest in more capacity and we are going to invest in the transmission and distribution and we are going to invest in off-grid solar-farm,” the president reminded.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing residents and farmers in Region Two on Thursday

With investments poured into the region’s energy sector, Essequibo residents are now enjoying11.3 megawatts of power, with peak demand at 8.5 megawatts.

In a further demonstration to its commitment, the government will invest in adding an additional 1.5 megawatts by the end of 2024, increasing it to 12.5 megawatts. Another 3 megawatts of power will be added by the first quarter of 2025, President Ali announced.

To complement this, he said the government will be investing significant resources to upgrade the transmission and distribution network, “Because if the transmission and distribution system is poor, then the movement of the power will be inefficient,” he said.

For five years, there was almost zero investment in maintenance and transmission and distribution. However, since the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s time in office, a massive $300 million was poured to upgrade the region’s transmission and distribution network.

Meanwhile, a state-of-the-art solar farm is being constructed in Onderneeming and will add an additional five megawatts of power to the Essequibo grid. The 5MW solar farm will be connected with a smaller plant that is to be built in Charity, to achieve a total of 8 MW of solar photovoltaic power in the Pomeroon-Supenaam region. This will ensure residents of Region Two enjoy a steady supply of electricity, an important need.

