$1.1B for Local Government Elections this year

–$237.7M to print 500,000 ballots

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has been allocated some $1.1 billion for the holding of Local Government Elections (LGE) later this year.

Of that amount, $237.7 million will go towards the printing of 500,000 ballots and other publications and $285.7 million for voter education and other programmes.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Hon. Gail Teixeira

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Hon. Gail Teixeira represented the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) today, during the Consideration of the Estimates of the 2021 National Budget.

Some $135.7 million has also been set aside for the training of 8,500 elections day staff. Another $81.6 million will be for the rental of buildings for staff, voters and the public along with other activities relating to elections. Meanwhile, $75.6 million has been set aside for meals and subsistence for staff at the 1,700 polling stations.

Money has also been allocated for the mailing of identification cards still not uplifted following the 2019 house-to-house registration and the publication of the voters list.

Questioned by the opposition regarding funds for the house-to-house registration for a new voters list, Minister Teixeira noted that no provision has been made for that process, since that would depend on a decision from the Commission. The elections body could return to the House for supplementary if such a decision is made.

“The issue of the voters list will be dealt with after and the final publication decision is made when the elections are called. The list will go through the claims and objection period and the final publication of the final voters list,” Minister Teixeira said.

The 500,000 ballots will cater for the local authority areas that make up over 80 per cent of the population based on the 2018 LGE.

The Minister warded off attacks from the opposition regarding the need for a new voters list as recommended by the CARICOM report.

“I am not GECOM, neither can I speak on behalf of the Commission on a policy matter. I am here as a conduit to deal with the budgetary request of the Guyana Elections Commission. That is what I am dealing with. I am here as a messenger. The issue of list and everything else is for this Parliament to have in the appropriate forum, in the appropriate way.

“I said the issue of voters list is an issue that the Chairman and the Commissioners will have to decide on. If they desire more money, they will come for more money. Elections are conducted, the publication of the voters list for each area has to be done before the final voters list.”

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall said last week that the much-anticipated Local Government Elections (LGE) would be held this year.

He said however, that some changes must be made at the Guyana Elections Commission to allow the administration to fulfil its commitment to democracy.

“We cannot continue to have any elections in this country because anyone who believes in good governance, transparency and accountability can never have Lowenfield, Myers, Mingo at the head of the secretariat of GECOM. The majority of people in this country will not condone it and we will not condone it.”

The named individuals are before the courts in connection with charges related to alleged efforts to subvert the election process.

Local Government Elections were last held in November 2019.