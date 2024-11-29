$1.1b in contracts signed to bolster security infrastructure

As part of continued efforts to bolster security infrastructure, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday signed 11 contracts totalling $1.1 billion for projects aimed at enhancing operational capacity and improving the living and working conditions for staff and the general public.

The initiatives will benefit the Guyana Fire Service, the Guyana Police Force, and the Guyana Prison Service.

Contracts signed to bolster security infrastructure

Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally spearheaded the signing ceremony, where he underscored the importance of completing projects within the contractual deadline, ensuring they align with the government’s vision of high-quality infrastructure.

He also emphasised the need for workers to adhere to safety protocols, stressing the need to prioritise workers’ safety.

“This significant investment underscores our focus on enhancing infrastructure to better serve our communities and workforce. Contractors must maintain timelines and adhere to safety standards to ensure the success of these projects,” PS Ally noted.

Some of the projects include the construction of female and male living quarters at the Mazaruni prison, amounting to around $371.6 million. A living quarter will also be constructed at Lusignan Prison, to the tune of $161.1 million.

The Paramakatoi Police Station in Region Eight will be completed with an additional $40.8 million in contract signed.

In addition, the New Amsterdam Prison Power Network in Region Six will be expanded, with provisions totalling $132.4 million.

Meanwhile, construction of a Caged Walkway at Mazaruni Prison will be undertaken to the tune of $76.9 million.

