100 migrant students benefit from the Big Sister Mentoring Programme

As part of the Ministry of Education’s efforts to integrate migrant children into the education system, the Ministry’s Welfare Unit, in collaboration with the Disaster Risk Prevention and Migrant Unit and UNICEF hosted a Big Sister Mentoring Programme.

The programme which commenced on July 10, 2023 will conclude on Friday, July 28, 2023. It is aimed at helping adolescent girls to navigate the challenges facing them living in a new country. Although the programme was intended to target young girls, a number of adolescent males showed interest in the prorgamme and participated.

Over the last few weeks, approximately one hundred migrant students from Regions Three and Four benefited from the programme which helped them learn English. The students also engaged in arts and craft and were introduced to Guyanese culture through food, games, and socializing.

Mr Vickram Mohabir, Chief Schools’ Welfare Officer, stated that the goal is to ensure the migrant children complete secondary school. He further expressed gratitude to the teachers and students who participated in the programme. He noted that there are plans to roll out a Big Brother programme which will target adolescent boys.

The programme also saw Her Excellency, First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali showing her support by donating personal care hampers for the young girls.

The second round of the programme is scheduled to commence on August 15, 2023 at the Leonora Secondary School.

