$11.5B in contracts signed to upgrade hundreds of  roads in Region Four

The government has allocated $11.5 billion for the upgrade of 947 community roads in Region Four. In total, 673 contracts were awarded to small contractors to carry out the upgrades.

Small contractors gathered at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC)

The contracts were signed during a ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Friday.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo highlighted the significance of these projects in the city, emphasising that thousands of residents will reap the benefits.

He described the initiative as an important opportunity for contractors to elevate their lives and grow within the industry.

“You have to sometimes take a chance with new contractors and nurture them along…because we have such a vast amount of work to do and we have limited capacity in some areas,” he said.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo delivering remarks at the contract signing held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC)

The Vice President further explained that while the government could have awarded larger contracts to a single contractor, it is important to expand opportunities to create a wider pool of contractors.

“So, whilst we are creating more opportunities for people, we expect if you get paid you will do a good piece of work,” Dr Jagdeo urged, noting that poorly executed projects would not be tolerated.

According to the Vice President, since resuming office, the government has completed over 4,000 community roads across Guyana with this new initiative promising to continue that trend.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, announced that the contract signings will continue in phases. The remaining contracts will be signed next week.

The contracts are scheduled for completion by December, as stipulated in the agreements. Minister Edghill warned, “Every man Jack, and every woman Jane has got to finish before December 15.”

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks at the contract signing held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC)

He also reassured the public that all roads will be completed in full, despite some areas being worked on in sections to allow access for residents and commuters.

Other requirements were outlined for contractors, including mandatory testing of road strength to meet a standard of 4,500 PSI—an essential measure of concrete durability.

Contractors whose work fails to meet this benchmark will be required to redo the project or face contract cancellation without compensation.

To ensure transparency, contractors and engineers will be required to familiarise themselves with the local communities before commencing work. Residents will also be engaged in monitoring the projects, thereby fostering a sense of ownership and community involvement.

Contract being signed Contract being stamped

Additionally, subcontracting or transferring contracts to third parties, will lead to immediate disqualification. Present at the signing ceremony were the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, Minister of Tourism, Oneigde Walrond, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy at the head table

