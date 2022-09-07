$11.8B Schoonord to Crane Road presents major economic, job opportunities

─ quality work, timely completion expected – Min Croal

Guyana took another giant step in its transformational development agenda with the signing of a massive $11.8 billion contract for the construction of the Schoonord to Crane Four-Lane Highway, in Region Three.

The 3.9-kilometre road is expected to present major economic and other opportunities for Guyanese, the fulfilment of a commitment made by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal (centre) along with senior officials of the ministry and the various contractors

Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal, in his remarks, said the road will complement infrastructural works being undertaken in the region to facilitate housing development.

He said significant job creation, expansion of the agriculture, agro-processing and manufacturing industries and construction of industrial complexes are some of the benefits that will result from the road.

“We have the construction and operation of the multi-billion-dollar multi-purpose port facility dubbed the ‘Port of Vreed-en-Hoop’, which will primarily service Guyana’s offshore oil and gas sector and other shipping needs… then you have the Wales Development Plan, which aims to expand Guyana’s industrialisation and manufacturing opportunities with a low-cost source of energy,” Minister Croal said at the signing held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Wednesday.

A total of eight contractors will execute the works which are slated to be completed within 16 months.

The scope of works includes the construction of a dual carriageway reinforced concrete road which will feature an emergency lane and a median measuring 4.1 kilometres.

There will also be the upgrade and rehabilitation of 2.4 kilometres of road, construction of two roundabouts, 11 reinforced concrete culverts, and 36 pre-stressed bridges along with road markings and signage.

Stressing the importance of the road to the livelihood of persons in the region, contractors were urged to produce quality work promptly.

“Signing the contract today is just the start of this massive project. You must be ready to begin actual work on the ground. And you must focus your energies on delivering high standard of construction. Too often we see photographs on social media or even in the newspapers of substandard work that is being done,” the housing minister stated.

Project engineers and consultants were also put on notice to effectively manage the work.

“You have a duty to the people of Guyana because you are also the gatekeepers for our country’s investment. Be sure that we continue to have constant engagement between the contractors and yourself because you are overlooking on behalf of the Government of Guyana. And you the contractors please ensure that you do not hesitate should you meet with challenges in your construction,” he urged.

The Central Housing and Planning Authority’s Director of Projects Omar Narine facilitated the signing witnessed by Minister Croal, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Andre Ally, CH&PA’s Chief Executive Officer, Sherwyn Greaves and other senior officials.

Apart from major investments in the housing sector, the government will also be establishing its gas-to-energy project in Region Three. This will be coupled with the planned construction of a modern hospital at De Kinderen. The region will also see the construction of the $52 billion New Demerara River Crossing.

On the private sector side, a $1 billion shopping complex has commenced construction along with the US$5 million Sheriff Hospital at Leonora.

