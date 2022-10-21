110 students who undertook Golf for the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate (CSEC®) 2022 were honoured for their outstanding performance.

This was the first time in Guyana the sport was offered on the Physical Education (PE) Syllabus. In January 2021, it was announced that the sport is now being offered. As such, the Ministry of Education’s Allied Arts Unit partnered with the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy to train teachers. In March 2021, six schools entered into a pilot program and a ‘Train the Trainers’ program was developed along with a syllabus and examination guidelines for teachers.

Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. along with the 110 students honoured for making Golf history at CSEC® 2022

Despite the challenges of the pandemic coupled with Golf being a new sport being introduced to the education curriculum, the students excelled 88 achieving Grade 1s and 22 Grade 2s at the examinations.

During brief remarks, Deputy Chief Education Officer- Technical, Dr Ritesh Tularam deemed the occasion a momentous one as it demonstrates the efforts being made by the Ministry of Education to ensure students are exposed to a sport, foreign language and a musical instrument before they graduate secondary school.

Deputy Chief Education Officer- Technical, Dr Ritesh Tularam

He highlighted that sports is essential in educational pursuits and development.

The Honourable Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. extended congratulations to the students on their achievements. He told the youths that they are the pioneers of the Golf programme and have set the bar for others to follow.

Acting Administrator of the Allied Arts Unit, Mr Kurt Braithwaite explained that it is the mandate of the unit to sports and culture among students. He noted that once introduced, students, particularly girls, were very receptive to Golf.

Acting Administrator of the Allied Arts Unit, Mr Kurt Braithwaite

He further called on the students to use their knowledge of the sport and lend support to their respective schools.

Founder of the Guyana Golf Association, Aleem Hussain, congratulated the students for their high pass rate at CSEC® 2022. He acknowledged the Ministry’s Allied Arts Department for its full cooperation and support needed to ensure the students’ success.

Also present were the Deputy Mayor of Georgetown and Golf Champion, Mr Alfred Mentore and former Mayor of Georgetown, Mr Hamilton Green. Both men expressed congratulations to the students for their achievements.

The students who opted to take Golf for Physical Education at the 2022 CSEC® examinations were from President’s College, Anna Regina Secondary School, Rosignol Secondary School, Friendship Secondary School, and Wisburg Secondary School.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

