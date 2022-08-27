12 youths benefit from People’s Republic of China Scholarships

Twelve young Guyanese have received scholarships to pursue tertiary education in the People’s Republic of China.

Minister of Public Service, Hon. Sonia Parag

The certificates were given to the recipients at an awards ceremony, held at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

Speaking at the awards ceremony on Friday, Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag urged the scholars to strike a balance between academia and enjoyment, while making the best of the opportunity.

Nine of the awardees at the Chinese Embassy on Friday, along with the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, H.E. Guo Haiyan (centre left), Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag (centre), and Director of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Forbes July (centre right)

“I implore you that when you do travel and you get there…that you seek to strike a balance of doing your academics and experiencing a different country because it will make you who you will become,” Minister Parag said.

Scholarship awardee, Renukha Arjune

The minister went on to state that it was not necessarily those who focused solely on academics that would become the best in their respective fields while stating that academics are still important.

“So, I urge you to strike a balance. Make sure you learn the language and make sure you experience the food. Make sure you experience the culture, but have your continued dedication,” she said.

Speaking in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on the sidelines of the event, scholarship awardee Renukha Arjune expressed her gratitude to the PPP/C Government and the People’s Republic of China for providing her with the opportunity.

Scholarship awardee, Tylor Grandison

Arjune said, “first of all, I’m very appreciative of the Guyana government and the Chinese government for such an opportunity, because I don’t know if I could have done that on my own, so I’m very appreciative.”

She stated that she was extremely nervous, yet excited about the new experience.

“As I am here right now, I am very nervous, because I have never been on my own to study anywhere before. I have never left home to go to a foreign country—on my own, that is. I am very nervous, but I am also excited because this is an awesome opportunity… and I plan to make the best of it because it’s always been a passion of mine to help Guyanese in some way,” Arjune said.

Another scholar, Tylor Grandison shared similar feelings.

The Chinese Embassy on Homestretch Avenue

“Being here today, I feel overjoyed, I’ve always been interested in Chinese culture, and I was learning Chinese Mandarin at the Confucius Institute in Guyana, and that’s how I heard of the opportunity,” Grandison noted.

Guyana and the People’s Republic of China continue to collaborate in multiple sectors.

Also present at the ceremony were Economic and Commercial Counselor within the Chinese Embassy, Hu Hanming; Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Her Excellency Guo Haiyan; Director of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Forbes July, as well as other officials within the Chinese Embassy in Guyana.

The awarding of the scholarships comes on the occasion of the two countries’ 50th anniversary of friendship and cooperation. This celebratory anniversary ties into the PPP/C government’s commitment to ensuring all Guyanese attain higher education.

