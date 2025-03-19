13 Fisheries Officers complete UK Marine Training

Thirteen Fisheries Officers successfully completed the Marine Mammal Observer training program facilitated by the Joint Nature Conservation Committee of the United Kingdom. The accomplishment of this milestone demonstrates the Government of Guyana’s commitment to biodiversity protection within Guyana’s marine and inland waterways.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha M.P., this morning appointed the Fisheries Officer to act as Marine Mammal Observers in accordance with the provisions of Section 17 (1) of the Fisheries (Marine Mammal Protection) Regulation 2022, under the Fisheries Act of 2002, Chapter 71:08, of the laws of Guyana.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha

The appointments authorize the Marine Mammal Observers to serve aboard vessels operating within Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone and hinterland waterways to inspect, document, and report on the presence of marine mammals, potential interactions, and species abundance in accordance with the regulations.

Minister Mustapha underscored the importance of this initiative, which is aimed at ensuring Guyana has the essential personnel and regulatory framework to demonstrate comparability with regional and international trade partners. Further improving the protection of Guyana’s rich marine biodiversity while ensuring that all seafood exported has been harvested in a responsible manner.

