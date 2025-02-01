$135.8B approved for housing, water development

The Committee of Supply on Friday approved a whopping $135.8 billion to advance housing and water development initiatives in 2025.

Responding to queries about house lot distribution to date, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal reported that 40,808 house lots have been distributed nationwide to date.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal in the National Assembly on Friday

Breaking down the allocations since the government assumed office, he said that 2,759 lots were distributed in 2020, followed by 6,989 in 2021, 10,695 in 2022, 9,056 in 2023, and 10,797 in 2024.

So far in 2025, 512 lots have already been allocated.

He elaborated, “But we can do more and we will triple this. We will do this by 300 per cent. We have been able to move beyond the 10,000 [house lot target this year]. We will be allocating a minimum of 25,000 lots [nationwide].”

Minister Croal stated that this year’s housing allocations in Region Four will focus on areas along the East Coast corridor.

He also addressed Opposition claims that Venezuelans are living free of cost in the houses constructed at Little Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara.

Responding to these assertions, he clarified that all prospective homeowners must undergo a prequalification process through the banks before purchasing a house.

Challenging Opposition MP Annette Ferguson on the issue, he urged her to explain to the banks why someone earning $86,000 per month would not be eligible for homeownership.

“A person who is working for $40,000 [monthly] can prequalify for a house,” the housing and water minister told the House.

The government is also ensuring that vulnerable families are also provided with affordable homes, as plans are on stream to accelerate the Core Home Support Programme.

The Steel and Cement subsidy programme will continue in 2025 since all the resources for this progrmame have not been exhausted.

This will provide many homeowners with financial support to begin construction on their homes.

The communities of Farm and Herstelling will benefit from the construction of 17 kilometres of roads, installation of streetlights and enhnaced drainage works.

Funds totalling $101.8 billon were approved for highways, infrastructure works and payment of retention.

Minister Croal explained that this fund caters for roll-over projects, new infrastructure projects for new housing schemes, installation of infrastructure in regularised areas, land acquisition, upgrades in existing housing areas.

Providing a disaggregation for this fund, $3 billion will go towards final payment for Schoonord to Crane four-lane highway, $1.2 billion for retention for the road from Eccles to Diamond, $1 billon for main bypass highway and connectors from Great Diamond to Craig, and $197 million for retention payment for four-lane from Great Diamond.

Some $1.8 billion will be utilised for final payment and retention road widening roads which were undertaken around Massey, Greenfield road, and Windsor Road.

Some $510 million will be spent for the four-lane road at Liliendaal and $5.3 billion in retention will be paid in 2025 for the four-lane approach for the New Demerara River Bridge.

A total of $914 million will be paid this year for Phase Two of the ministry’s headquarters along the East Bank and $914 million for retention for Phase One.

For the water sector, over $22 billion was approved to enhance access to clean and water for residents from the coastland, hinterland regions and riverine communities.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

