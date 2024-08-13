$14B to be spent constructing, rehabilitating Georgetown roads

Residents of Central Georgetown will soon see major infrastructure works commencing in their communities as the Ministry of Public Works opened bids for the construction, and rehabilitation of several roads, amounting to almost $14 billion.

While inspecting the progress of Cemetery Road on the weekend, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill noted that many of the smaller roads are being upgraded to main access roads, since the traffic flow has been increasing within those areas.

Minister of Public Works engaging with residents of Central Georgetown on Saturday

“If you look in the newspaper you will see a slew of roads that are being advertised. These are not small roads. These are the main access roads. We are looking at the possibility of continuing Sussex Street coming in from Cemetery Road and up to Mandela Avenue,” Minister Edghill stated.

The project has an engineer’s estimate of $1.6 billion.

So far, only a part of the project to upgrade from Vlissengen Road to Homestretch Avenue into a four-lane road has been awarded.

Phase two of the project from Homestretch Avenue to Mandela which measures 620 metres is out for tender. This section will cost an additional $360 million.

An aerial view of central Georgetown where road infrastructure works were previously done

Bids are also out for sections of Thomas Lands and Carifesta Avenue.

Also, phase two of the Thomas Lands Road Projects will see 600 metres being rehabilitated for $ 1 billion.

Similarly, Carifesta Avenue will see 1,500 metres being rehabilitated at $1.5 billion.

“So, we are coming out with two projects…Princess Street to St Stephens Street and St Stephens Street down to High Street…That is being advertised because we have to upgrade Princess Street to accommodate the traffic flow” the minister explained.

The first project which stretches from Princes Street and Cemetery Road to St Stephens Street costs $650 million, with 1070 metres being rehabilitated.

From Princes Street and Cemetery Road to St Stephens Street to High Street, will see $800 million being spent on 730 metres of road.

“Every effort is being made to improve what we are doing in the city and across the country,” the public works minister stressed.

