Goed Fortuin to benefit from enhanced security, infrastructure upgrades

Residents of Goed Fortuin in Region Three will soon benefit from a series of development initiatives aimed at creating a safer community and improving public infrastructure.

During a public engagement on Monday at the Goed Fortuin Community Ground, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that Goed Fortuin will benefit from the installation of street lights.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his address to the residents

Security cameras will also be installed at key locations to enhance public safety within the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

He told the residents, “The safe community, safe country project will be expanding even more within this NDC and you will have your street lights.”

The president committed to placing a mini excavator in the community permanently through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to maintain the drainage system.

Other infrastructure upgrades announced include the drilling of a new ultra-deep well to improve water access for residents.

A koker project, which had previously stalled due to issues with the contractor, will now be completed following the award of a new contract.

Additionally, two major roads and bridges are slated for construction, with the works already out for tender.

Reaidents having their issues addressed

President Ali also revealed plans to rehabilitate the current community centre building and convert it into an e-learning centre.

The centre will also offer a second chance programme for young people who wish to rewrite Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) subjects.

At least four subjects will be targeted to help participants qualify for the nursing programme.

President Ali assured the residents that those enrolled will receive a stipend and be guaranteed employment upon completion.

The head of state also took the opportunity to outline the government’s vision of building an integrated future that delivers more to all Guyanese.

“And one of the most beautiful things about the last couple of weeks that we’re out is that when you come to the meetings and you look around you cannot help but seeing all of Guyana, united in development, united in prosperity, united under the umbrella of one Guyana.”

He said this sense of unity must continue to drive the nation forward.

One of the residents raising her concerns

President Ali also reminded residents of the promises made by the previous administration that were never fulfilled, even with oil revenues. These include the cash grant for students and salary increases for public servants.

“There is enough examples to show you that you cannot trust them because they betrayed every single commitment and promise,” he stated.

“On the other hand, you have a government that has fulfilled every single commitment in the manifesto and is now delivering beyond and above the manifesto.”

During the meeting, there were personnel from the various agencies and ministries addressing personal matters.

President Ali also announced that the electronic ticketing system will be extended to the highway in Region Three.

“This is to keep you safe, your children safe and your family safe,” he said. Residents gathered at the community meeting

