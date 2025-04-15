Anyone caught buying gold without valid license will be prosecuted – Natural Resources Ministry

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), and its agencies – specifially the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) – reminds the public that only individuals or entities holding a valid gold dealer’s license issued by the Guyana Gold Board (GGB), or a valid trader’s license issued by the GGMC, are legally permitted to purchase gold in Guyana.

An application for a new license or the renewal of an existing license does not grant any legal authority to conduct gold trading activities. The ministry wishes to notify that all pending applications for trading licenses in gold and precious stones must await the formal and official issuance of their license prior to engaging in any such transactions. Anyone caught contravening this, or buying gold without a valid license, will be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of Guyana.

The ministry and its agencies remain committed to enforcing the laws governing the mining and trading of mineral resources in Guyana and will continue to take the necessary steps to uphold transparency and legality in the sector.

