15 families to benefit from $15.2M road upgrade in Region Two

At least 15 households in Charity, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) will soon benefit from greater ease in traversing the sixth cross street in the new housing scheme, as a $15.2 million contract was signed to facilitate its upgrade on Monday.

This is according to a release posted by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) for the region.

The release states that the contract was signed between the RDC and GAVKO Construction & Supplies to upgrade the 265-metre road to a concrete structure.

Ongoing works at Second Cross Street, Old Housing Scheme, Charity

Regional Executive Officer, Susanah Saywack, Regional Engineer, Kawan Suchit, Superintendent of Works (Roads), Saywack Persaud along with the contractor, were present at the signing.

Persons living in these areas were also informed of the work that would be undertaken.

Additionally, the team inspected ongoing works at Second Cross Street, Old Housing Scheme, Charity.

In June, a $10.8 million contract was signed for its concrete upgrades, providing residents with improved access to their homes.

Upgrades are set to begin soon at the Sixth Cross Street in the new housing scheme, Charity

“This project which was awarded to Golden Key Construction and Supply is approximately 80 per cent completed and is expected to be completed before the end of this month,” the release stated.

Region Two continues to see major infrastructural enhancement as the government through the RDC boasts a robust capital works programme.

Recently, a number of contracts were signed for works at Golden Fleece and Windsor Castle along the Essequibo Coast. Another $23.7 million contract was signed for the construction of the Mashabo Nursery School in Essequibo.

