15 more wells planned for Moruca in 2025

The government plans to drill 15 additional wells in several communities in the sub-district of Moruca in Region One in 2025.

The wells will make potable water accessible to hundreds of families.

The announcement was made in Moruca by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Tuesday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during an inspection of Kumaka’s well in May

Four years ago, access to potable water for communities in the sub-district stood at about 38 per cent. With a number of urgent interventions by the government, access to clean water currently stands at approximately 60 per cent.

“…And before the year is finished, we will be somewhere around 85 per cent…For this year alone, we are drilling 14 wells [which are at various stages of] completion]. And for 2025, we have another 15 wells that are planned,” Minister Croal pledged.

The minister noted that contracts were signed to drill wells in every village along the Barama River at Kokerite, Chinese Landing, and Waikrebi.

He also said that “the challenge that we have right now…is that the water is very low along the Barama River; we are monitoring that.”

He noted that the government may need to seek additional interventions for those communities if the issue persists.

A well is under construction at Yarakita which is scheduled for completion by year-end. When that happens, 40 per cent of the community will receive safe water.

In four years, the government spent over $1.6 billion to increase access to potable water for residents in Region One. In the coming weeks, Region One is expected to have 92 per cent coverage.

Since August 2020, the government has invested a total of $5.5B to deliver safe water to hinterland communities.

Already, over 100 wells have been drilled in the hinterland regions, an accomplishment that gets the government within reach of its mission to provide 100 per cent potable water access by 2025.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

