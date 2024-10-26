1502 teachers graduate from CPCE

—Second-largest cohort in history

A record 1,502 teachers graduated from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) on Friday, marking the second-largest cohort in the institution’s history.

The graduation ceremony took place at the National Stadium in Providence, where teachers received diplomas in various categories, including early childhood, primary, and secondary education, as well as technical and vocational education (TVET).

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips handing over an award to graduate on Friday

Among the graduates, 447 specialised in early childhood education, 602 in primary education, 169 in secondary education, 251 in secondary vocational TVET, and 33 in technical teaching.

With a total enrollment of 1,818, CPCE’s matriculation rate reached an impressive 83 percent.

Fiona Sharma, awarded the title of best graduating student, expressed her gratitude to CPCE and the government, highlighting their role in her success and that of her peers.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand handing over an award to graduate on Friday

“We are forever grateful to the CPCE and the government as a whole and of course with the change in times that we are living systems need to be put in place. So, I am glad that they are actually, putting more courses on board and having more persons come along on board to be edified and knowledge of course is power,” she noted on Friday.

Rhea Sandy, a teacher at the Beterverwaghting Special Needs Centre, shared how her training has positively influenced her classroom practice.

“Everything that I have learned for the past two years in college I have put it into practice in my classroom and I have seen a lot of difference,” Sandy remarked.

Best Graduating Student Receiving Award

Edwin Nurse also expressed hope that his achievements would inspire future educators to contribute to the transformation of youth in Guyana.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips delivered the keynote address, underscoring the government’s commitment to education.

“The government of Guyana remains committed to supporting this vital role you play in society,” PM Phillips said, acknowledging teachers as essential to the nation’s progress.

Teachers attending the CPCE graduation ceremony on Friday

Over the last four years, he highlighted that more than $200 billion has been invested to improve education delivery. Key advancements include the construction of 80 new schools, the rehabilitation of over 900 existing ones, and the launch of E-education, which now reaches 91 percent of hinterland communities.

The Prime Minister noted the recent agreement with the Guyana Teachers’ Union, providing teachers with a 27 per cent salary increase by 2026 and remote area incentives boosted by 156 per cent to support hinterland educators.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand praised the graduates, highlighting their role in reducing class sizes and improving educational outcomes across the regions.

Teachers resighting teacher’s oat

“I am always excited when we can add value to any classroom and you are our value that we are adding to each and every classroom that you will stand before from now until you leave the teaching profession and even thereafter for everybody who comes before you,” she stated.

The education minister reported significant progress in teacher deployment aimed at reducing student-teacher ratios across the country resulting from newly trained teachers entering the system.

In Region One, 88 teachers will be added this year, reducing the primary-level student-teacher ratio from 46 to 1, down to 32 to 1, with further reductions expected next year.

Notable progress is also seen at Santa Rosa Primary, where the number of trained teachers will nearly double, from 15 in 2022 to 28 in 2024.

Region Two will see an increase of 461 teachers, bringing the ratio down from 16 to 1 to a more manageable 13 to 1 for its 6,192 primary school learners.

In Region Nine, 83 new teachers will lower the student-teacher ratio from 33 to 1 to 22 to 1, benefiting over 5,900 primary students.

Additional efforts have been made in Region Three, where 63 teachers are being added to nursery education, supporting 3,582 young learners.

At Eccles Nursery in Region Four,, the teacher count will increase from eight to 18, enhancing educational support for young learners in the area.

Meanwhile, the CPCE has introduced new courses in music, literature, special education needs, and health education within its technical and vocational programmes, while expanding physical education across coastal and soon-to-be hinterland centres.

