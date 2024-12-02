19 Barticans certified in electrical installation, welding & fabrication

Nineteen individuals from Bartica, Region Seven have successfully completed skill training programmes in electrical installation, welding, and fabrication, offered by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

The four-month programmes, conducted at no cost to participants, are part of the PPP/C Administration’s strategy to address labour demands and enhance workforce capabilities.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton hands over a certificate to a graduate

Equipped with these technical skills, the graduates are poised to strengthen the local economy and contribute meaningfully to the development of Region Seven and Guyana.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony held at the Bartica Community Centre on Friday, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton commended the graduates for taking advantage of training opportunities offered by the government to enhance their lives. He urged them to remain focused and committed to excelling in their fields.

He also highlighted the significant participation of women in traditionally male-dominated sectors

“This is the beginning of a journey [for you] … We have to do everything possible to ensure that women participate in these non-traditional training programmes so that they can make their contributions to the development of Region Seven,” he pointed out.

BIT graduation in Bartica, Region Seven on Friday

In Region Seven alone, 366 individuals have been certified over the last four years in areas such as Agatash, Waramadong, Jawalla, Kamarang, and Kaburi.

Nationally, BIT has trained over 12,700 individuals during the same period, with women comprising 61 per cent of participants.

BIT’s free training programmes are designed to meet the growing demand for a skilled workforce in Guyana’s labour market.

Over 80 skill-based courses are available, including block making, general construction, information technology, heavy-duty equipment operation, motor vehicle servicing and repairs, commercial food preparation, auto electrical and AC repair, and heavy-duty mechanics.

To ensure equitable access, BIT collaborates with village councils and other organisations to deliver these programmes, helping to uplift livelihoods across the country.

Mayor of Bartica Anthony Murray and BIT Chief Executive Officer Richard Maughn also delivered remarks at the graduation ceremony.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), Richard Maughn hands over a certificate to a graduate A graduate receives a certificate from the Mayor of Bartica, Anthony Murray A certificate being presented to a graduate A certificate being presented to a graduate A certificate being presented to a graduate

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

