$192M infrastructural development for Mocha Arcadia

Over 4,000 residents in the Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD), will soon benefit from major infrastructural development which will equate to $192 million.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar addressing the gathering at Mocha Arcadia

The contract to the tune of $46.2 million was signed, today, for the construction of the Barnwell Road in Mocha. The contract was awarded to Pantheon Construction Incorporated.

Giving brief remarks, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar noted, “So, we continue to work with you. We know that the main avenue coming in the back, you have issues with the road. But I will defer those We come, we look, we address them. Sometime, they don’t happen immediately because we have to go for funding and there’s a procurement by law. “

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal at the signing of the contracts to construct roads in Mocha.

“We are doing work throughout this community across this country and special interest is paid to Mocha. As you can see, no other than His Excellency is here today to serve you,” the minister emphasised.

Meanwhile, a contract to the tune of $49.1 million was also signed for the construction of 650 metres of pavement at Cemetery Road, Mocha, an extension of the Burnham Boulevard. The contract was also awarded to Pantheon Construction Incorporated.

Contract being signed by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Works, Vladim Persaud and Pantheon Construction Incorporated for road construction in Mocha Arcadia.

“Construction will begin very early and I’m asking the contractors to use people and services from the community. If they can find workers here, they should use workers from the community,” Minister Indar highlighted.

He further assured the residents of Mocha that the government will continue to work to develop and improve the country’s infrastructure.

Building the nation’s road networks is one of the government’s top priorities since they not only make travel easier and cheaper, but also help communities come together and advance human development.

The minister was part of a team led by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who commissioned the Burnham Boulevard.

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal in his address reminded residents of the caring nature ofthe government, “And, so when development happens. It also means that the development around the community is also a benefit to you.”

He underlined the PPP/C Government’s commitment to developing Guyana, which will improve the quality of life for all.

Minister Croal stressed that due to Guyana’s rising water demand, it is crucial to safeguard all of the nation’s water sources in order to provide everyone with reliable, secure, and clean water.

“And I’m pleased to say that as part of that commitment, he has made additional resources of $3.8 billion to starting this year to upgrade for the implementation of water treatment plants of which Mocha and the tenders have just opened last week, of which the Covent Garden plant which will be upgraded for the treatment plant, that will see you as early as next year benefitting from treated water here in Mocha,” Minister Croal underscored.

So far, some $192 million has been funneled in Mocha Arcadia for developments.

The PPP/C Administration has pledged to enhance access to potable water from 96 to 100 per cent by 2025.

Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Charles Ramson; Minister of Public Services, Sonia Parag; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Works, Vladim Persaud; Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken; and other officials also attended the ceremony.

