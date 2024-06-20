20 Sophia residents undergoing technical training through BIT

20 Sophia residents are currently benefitting from technical training in the areas of welding and fabrication, and electrical installation in keeping with the aim of upskilling Guyana’s labour force.

The Board of Industrial Training (BIT) launched the programmes on Tuesday at Georgetown Training Centre in Sophia.

BIT Technical Officer, Rohan Bishop delivers remarks at the launch of BIT programmes in Sophia

The welding and fabrication programme will see the participation of ten persons, including two females and eight males. At the same time, the remaining 10 will undertake the electrical installation course. The training is scheduled to conclude in October.

During the opening ceremony, BIT Technical Officer, Rohan Bishop charged the participants to capitalise on the opportunity to enhance their skill sets, making them more marketable for employment.

In addition to receiving quality training in the classroom, the participants were advised to utilise their electronic devices to obtain information about their training programmes.

Upon completion, the participants will be provided with a certificate to embark on various economic ventures and contribute to the rapid development of Guyana.

In September 2023, 71 Sophia residents were certified in several training programmes in welding and fabrication, plumbing, information technology, and electrical installation.

The government is continuously executing training programmes across the length and breadth of Guyana, aimed at transforming the livelihoods of every Guyanese citizen.

$500 million has been budgeted to train over 7,000 persons, through BIT this year.

Some of the participants of the training programmes

