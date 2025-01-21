$209.3B budgeted to revolutionise roads, bridges – Min Edghill

The proposed $209.3 billion allocation in Guyana’s 2025 budget is set to dramatically enhance the nation’s roads and bridges infrastructure, changing and modernising the physical landscape of the coastal and hinterland areas across the country.

This is according to Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during the ‘Budget in Focus’ programme

Speaking on Monday during the ‘Budget in Focus’ programme, the minister outlined the transformative impact of the projects, while addressing criticism of the historic $1.382 trillion national budget.

“We [government] have heard people cannot eat roads. The people as a result of those roads are eating, it is not a headache anymore for people to get out and get in. We are developing every single community,” Minister Edghill said.

Major Infrastructure Projects

Several landmark projects have been earmarked for funding under the budget

Corentyne River Bridge, a key connection between Guyana and Suriname is expected to significantly boost regional trade and cooperation.

Upgraded Four-Lane Highways New highways are planned from Moleson Creek to Palmyra and from Orange Nassau, Mahaica, to Sheriff Street and Mandela Avenue, aimed at improving traffic flow and connectivity.

Demerara River Bridge, set to open in 2025 will include connectors to Heroes Highway and the East Bank, easing traffic congestion while improving accessibility.

Schoonard to Parika Highway, this vital West Demerara link is slated for development under the budget.

Expanding Hinterland Access

A substantial portion of the budget is dedicated to hinterland development, addressing decades of infrastructural disparity.

Asphaltic concrete roads are being introduced, bringing modern infrastructure to villages previously reliant on sand and laterite pathways.

Kurupakari to Lethem Bridges, the completed bridges are set to enhance Region Nine’s connectivity, with final payments and adjustments covered by the 2025 budget.

Sand Hills to Bartica Road, this project underlines the government’s commitment to hinterland accessibility.

Orealla to Kwakwani Corridor, the final stages of this road will connect key hinterland areas, facilitating trade in goods such as wood and aggregates.

Minister Edghill noted that hinterland development has taken on a “new meaning,” citing improved roadways in areas like Port Kaituma, Matthews Ridge, Mabura, Moruca, and the White-Water community, where a 2-kilometre concrete road is nearing completion.

Modernising Ports and Stellings

Furthermore, he added that upgrades to ports and stellings feature prominently in the budget.

The stellings at Bartica, Port Kaituma, and Marawaina, are scheduled for completion in 2025 while the Parika stelling is set to benefit from a major overhaul.

The stelling will be modernised to facilitate cold storage for agriculture and boost leisure and commercial travel with new facilities for yachts and direct export opportunities.

In addition, Kingston Goods Wharf is expected to enhance shipping and logistics operations once completed later in the year.

Enhancing Safety and Urban Navigation

Minister Edghill pointed out that the Linden-Soesdyke Highway is being transformed into a four-lane road, complete with 2,900 streetlights to improve nighttime safety.

Complementing this massive project is the ongoing rehabilitation of the Diamond to Good Success Road which includes extensions to Timehri funded by the IDB, aim to reduce travel times and improve infrastructure along the East Bank corridor.

The public works minister reiterated the PPP/C government’s commitment to exceeding expectations.

“We are doing more than we promised,” he said noting that these projects are connecting communities, improving livelihoods, and paving the way for economic growth.

Beyond the ambitious infrastructure plans, Minister Edghill also commended the visionary leadership of His Excellency, the President for creating a modern, inclusive, and resilient Guyana, ensuring every region benefits from the nation’s development.

He commended a series of measures aimed at improving the livelihoods of Guyanese. These include the increase of old age pension from 20,500 to $41,000.

The $100,000 cash grant to every baby born to a Guyanese mother, and the increase of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant and uniform voucher to $55,000 for school children, among others.

Budget 2025 was presented under the theme ‘A secure, prosperous and sustainable Guyana.’

