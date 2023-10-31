222 road contracts worth $7.8B signed for East Coast Demerara

In a groundbreaking development spurred by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s commitment expressed during a recent community engagement, 222 road contracts valued at approximately $7.8 billion for the East Coast of Demerara were signed on Monday.

The ceremony took place at the Lusignan Community Centre. Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar disclosed that 78 additional contracts would soon be signed, fulfilling the promise of completing 300 roads.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar at the simple contract signing in Lusignan

These projects will complement the 300 roads in Region Six and 100 on the East Bank of Demerara, forming a comprehensive infrastructural network.

Minister Indar outlined the expansive scope of the project, spanning from the East Coast corridor to Mahaica, ensuring that “every village will see what’s happening.”

Contract signing between the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Works and contractor

He urged contractors to adhere to specifications, purchase materials from established vendors, and cooperate with residents to ensure quality work within stipulated deadlines.

This achievement builds on the Ministry of Public Works’ earlier tripartite agreement with the Ministries of Housing and Water, and Local Government, resulting in the construction of approximately 1,100 roads.

Minister Indar stated that “close to 4000 roads were built” since 2020, highlighting the government’s unprecedented speed in road construction.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, at the simple contract signing in Lusignan

Meanwhile, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, underscored the government’s success in surpassing manifesto commitments over its five-year term, noting the unprecedented scale of infrastructural development.

“No time in the history of our country has there been this level of infrastructural development in one area alone on the East Coast of Demerara,” he asserted.

