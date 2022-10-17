261 roads in Region Two to be completed by 2025 – Min. Dharamlall

Residents of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) will see further improvements in their daily lives as the government continues to invest in the region’s development, with 261 community roads slated for completion by 2025.

Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall reminded residents on Saturday last, that government is sincere about community development.

“We have a long way to go, a lot more to do, we have many more people to employ in Region Two, and we have more businesses to create in Region Two. Very soon some additional investments are coming to this region,” he told residents, during a ceremony to commission a Sanatan monument in Huis’t Dieren.

Additionally, among developments residents could look forward to, is the opening up of bids for the construction of another 123 community roads.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has already announced that a US$30 million hospital will be constructed in the region to improve healthcare service to residents.

Some $2 billion was set aside in 2022 for the construction of call centres in Regions Two and Six as well.

Minister Dharamlall reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the promises outlined in its manifesto are achieved over the course of the years.



Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Anand Persaud, Region Two Vice Chairman Humace Oudit, and other officials were present at the ceremony.

