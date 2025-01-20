27,000 public servants to receive Coursera training this year

The Guyana Coursera National Training Partnership was allocated $363 million in budget 2025 to launch courses to enhance the nation’s human resource capacity.

The innovative programme was launched in 2024 and offers every Guyanese free education and skill training through a partnership with United States-based course provider, Coursera.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali launched the Guyana Coursera National Training Partnership last year

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, said the resources will provide another 27,000 persons with training opportunities this year.

A curated suite of courses aimed at upskilling public servants in vital areas such as basic ICT skills, project management, data analysis, and basic Spanish will also be launched later this year.

The senior minister made the disclosure during his presentation of the 2025 National Budget Friday last.

Since its inception, approximately 12,380 individuals completed courses in critical areas, including data analysis, leadership and management, patient care, and software development.

He further highlighted that in addition to providing free access to the Coursera library, the partnership has fostered tailored collaborations with multiple government agencies to address key training needs.

Through this initiative, every citizen and public sector employee will gain access to over 10,000 courses, credentials, and hands-on projects from leading universities and companies worldwide.

It will also include over 50 professional certificates from industry leaders, designed to prepare people with no degree or prior work experience for various entry-level jobs and digital careers. Conceptualised by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the aim is to diversify and transform the country’s economy and boost workforce productivity, while upskilling Guyanese and public employees.

