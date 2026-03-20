29 families benefit from $5.8B housing programme

A $5.8 billion investment in housing is transforming lives across Guyana, as 29 families received the keys to their new homes under the Affordable Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP).

The initiative, which began in 2017 and is financed largely by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) with counterpart funding from the Government of Guyana, was designed to improve the quality of life for low-income citizens.

It targeted vulnerable populations across 19 non-contiguous areas, stretching from La Parfaite Harmonie on the West Bank Demerara to Mon Repos along the East Coast of Demerara.

One of the core homes handed over under the Affordable Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme

Beyond home construction, the programme focused on building sustainable communities through upgraded infrastructure, including more than 24 kilometres of asphaltic roads, LED street lighting, bridges, and community facilities, while also supporting livelihoods through training and financial assistance.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Minister of Housing Collin Croal described the event as a defining moment for the beneficiaries, reminding them that the achievement represents years of commitment and collaboration between government, partners, and communities.

He noted that while the project is nearing completion, its impact will continue to shape future housing initiatives and policies.

“This is your moment…What we do is in service to the people to respond to a need and a necessity,” Minister Croal stated, adding that access to affordable housing is central to improving lives and securing opportunities for future generations.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal hands over the key and certificate to Bisnauth Ramdatt

The minister iterated that the project subscribes to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 11.1.

He further emphasised the government’s ongoing commitment to expanding housing access, noting that lessons learnt from the programme will inform new initiatives aimed at supporting even more Guyanese families.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing Vanessa Benn underscored the human impact of the programme, noting that beneficiaries themselves played a vital role through financial contributions and active participation.

She encouraged new homeowners to take pride in maintaining their homes and communities, while taking advantage of government support programmes to improve livelihoods, health, and overall well-being.

IDB Chief of Operations Ivan Gaviria hands over a key to Zipporah Braithwaite

IDB Chief of Operations Ivan Gaviria described the moment as one of the most rewarding in his development career, noting that the project goes far beyond infrastructure.

He emphasised that each home represents a story of perseverance, sacrifice, and hope, underscoring the programme’s mission to provide houses, as well as safe and dignified spaces where families can grow and thrive.

Gaviria highlighted that approximately 1,100 individuals and families have benefitted directly from the initiative through core homes and home improvement subsidies.

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